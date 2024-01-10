TDP's Vijayawada MP Meets Jagan, To Join YSRCP

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 10 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Vijayawada, Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani on Wednesday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and later declared that he would soon join his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

A few days after announcing that he will quit the TDP and also resign from Lok Sabha, Nani called on Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's official residence.

The two-time MP from Vijayawada later told media persons that he will join the YSRCP soon after his resignation from Lok Sabha is accepted by the Speaker.

Nani alleged that he had been suffering humiliation in the party for a long time but he was silent for the sake of the constituency.

Claiming that he made many sacrifices for the party and even sold his property worth Rs 2 crore, he said he was betrayed by the leadership. He also alleged that the TDP leadership took no action against those leaders who had been insulting him and they also caused division in his family.

Nani's action came a few days after the TDP leadership conveyed to him that he will not be fielded as the party candidate in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

The TDP leadership has hinted at fielding Nani's brother Kesineni Srinath alias Chinni as the party candidate from Vijayawada.

On January 8, Nani's daughter Kesineni Swetha on Monday resigned from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and also declared that her journey with the TDP had come to an end. She stated that she could not stay in the TDP which insulted her father.

Nani had announced last Saturday that he will quit as MP and also resign from the TDP. The MP stated that it is not proper for him to continue in the TDP after party leader Chandrababu Naidu felt that the party no longer requires him.

The TDP has reportedly decided to field Chinni as its candidate in the coming elections. Chinni is TDP's Vijayawada constituency in-charge. The supporters of the two brothers had clashed a few days ago in connection with Naidu's public meeting at Tiruvuru. Nani was elected to Lok Sabha from Vijayawada in 2014 and retained the seat in 2019.

--IANS

ms/vd