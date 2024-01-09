International Partners Welcome Conclusion Of Puntland Leadership Elections

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Somalia's international partners* welcome the conclusion of Puntland's presidential election on 8 January 2024. We commend the people of the Federal Member State of Puntland on the peaceful conduct of the process.

We appreciate the efforts of all political and electoral stakeholders to ensure a peaceful process and encourage all parties to maintain a peaceful environment. Any electoral-related dispute should be resolved peacefully through appropriate legal mechanisms.

International partners strongly encourage greater participation and meaningful inclusion also of women and youth in future processes. We reaffirm our continued commitment to Somalia's efforts on democratic governance and to make progress towards fair, transparent and direct elections.

*/African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Denmark, Djibouti, Ethiopia, European Union (EU) Delegation, Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), League of Arab States (LAS), Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Poland, Qatar, Russian Federation, Sweden, Switzerland, Uganda, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom, United States, and United Nations.

