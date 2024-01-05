ONE WEEK TO GO: SEVEN REASONS TO VISIT THE INAUGURAL DUBAI INVITATIONAL

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The first-ever Dubai Invitational tees off next week at Dubai Creek Resort with the four-day event, which features a star-studded line up of 60 professional golfers and 60 amateurs, running from January 11-14.

A brand-new Pro-Am event on the DP World Tour, the tournament will see a 72-hole strokeplay competition played concurrently with a three-day team Pro-Am, with Sunday featuring professionals only.

With just seven days to go, here are the top seven things to see and do at the tournament:

Watch some of the world's best golfers in action:

The Dubai Invitational is set to feature some of the best players in the world, including four-time Major Winner Rory McIlroy, European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald and World Number 14 Tommy Fleetwood.

Ryder Cup rookie and 2023 DP World Tour Championship winner Nicolai Højgaard will be joined by his brother Rasmus, a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, as well as 2018 Open Champion Francesco Molinari and fellow DP World winners Ryan Fox and Adrian Meronk.

Be wowed by some superstar celebrities:

A wealth of stars from the sport, entertainment and business worlds will make up a 60-strong amateur field, including NFL legends John Elway and Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

Enjoy some tasty treats:

The Dubai Invitational will feature food trucks delivering a wide range of tasty cuisine from around the world, including Jones the Grocer in the tournament village. For those wanting a fine dining experience, the on-site restaurants at Dubai Creek Resort and Park Hyatt Dubai offer a range of top-class Western, Mediterranean, Thai, Indian and French cuisines with restaurants including NOÉPE, The Thai Kitchen, The Cinnamon Club and Twiggy by La Cantine.

Do your bit for the environment:

Families attending the Dbai Invitational are in for a treat as the tournament offers a dedicated Kids Zone with a soft play area and engaging games. Children can enjoy a playful atmosphere while parents soak in the excitement of the golf event. The soft play area ensures a safe and enjoyable experience for the little ones, making the Dubai Invitational a true family-friendly occasion.

Test your skills at the Chipping Challenge:

For those looking to take part in some sporting action, look no further than the Chipping Challenge, where participants can showcase their precision and technique in an interactive experience. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or a first-timer, it will undoubtedly add an extra layer of engagement to the Dubai Invitational, allowing attendees to step into the shoes of the pros and take on the greens in a fun and competitive setting.

Score exclusive merchandise:

Golf enthusiasts can indulge in their passion at the Dubai Invitational's Merchandise Tent, which offers a diverse range of golf merchandise. From branded apparel to golf accessories, this tent is a haven for those eager to take home a piece of the tournament. Whether you want to look for a souvenir or upgrade your golf attire, the Merchandise Tent ensures attendees can mark the event in style.