United Nations Police (UNPOL) Team Trains Yambio Police Officers On Close Protection Of Dignitaries

Building the capacity of their South Sudanese counterparts is a top priority for United Nations Police officers serving with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). They know how to physically protect high-profile individuals, and recently passed on the basics of this skill to some 30 officers of the South Sudan National Police Service in Yambio.

“Today we have learnt about key elements that we need to take into consideration when we are assigned as security details or guarding notables visiting our area of responsibility,” explained Sergeant Francisca Poni Kassiano, one of the trainees.

The sessions covered best policies and protocols in line with international standards.

Another Sergeant, Aker Juma, very much appreciated the initiative.

“UNMISS, as our partner for peace has given us with vital professional knowledge on how to keep high-level people safe by skillfully manage crowds in a non-violent way,” he said.

According to Major General Albino Otto Mariano, Police Commissioner in Western Equatoria State, citizens' trust in the professionalism of their police service is crucial for the rule of law and manageable levels of crime.

“In South Sudan, we need more skilled law enforcement agents to gain the confidence of our people. When they know that we are both capable and fair, they will cooperate more and better with us, which will reduce criminality,” he said.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan continues to work closely with the government and local authorities across the country to address gaps throughout the country's justice system. Every year, its police officers train hundreds of South Sudanese colleagues on a wide variety of much-needed skills.

