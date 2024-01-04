Ministry Of Emergency Situations Alerts People On Upcoming Weather Condition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Strong winds, snow and rain are expected in various regions until January 6, as stated by the National Hydrometeorology Service, Azernews reports

In this regard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations appealed to the public and called on them to follow the relevant safety rules:

"Thus, during a strong wind, it is recommended to stay away from light structures and temporary structures, buildings and billboards, not to stand under electric poles and wires, tall trees. Also, taking into account the difficulties caused by strong wind in extinguishing fires, in windy weather conditions fire safety rules must be strictly observed.

In addition, cold and rainy weather conditions lead to a significant increase in the use of gas and electric heating devices. At this time, overloading of the electrical network, as well as the use of faulty, non-standard or artificially made gas and electric heating devices, carelessness can result in a fire, as well as create a danger of carbon monoxide.

Therefore, faulty, non-standard or homemade heating devices should not be used, the electrical network should not be overloaded, heating devices in working condition should not be left unattended, flammable materials and flammable liquids should not be kept in their immediate vicinity, devices should be connected to the instructions (recommendations) of the factory manufacturers. should be used appropriately," the application states.

It is recommended to call 112 in case of danger.