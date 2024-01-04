Ministry Of Emergency Situations Alerts People On Upcoming Weather Condition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Strong winds, snow and rain are expected in various regions
until January 6, as stated by the National Hydrometeorology
Service, Azernews reports
In this regard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations appealed to
the public and called on them to follow the relevant safety
rules:
"Thus, during a strong wind, it is recommended to stay away from
light structures and temporary structures, buildings and
billboards, not to stand under electric poles and wires, tall
trees. Also, taking into account the difficulties caused by strong
wind in extinguishing fires, in windy weather conditions fire
safety rules must be strictly observed.
In addition, cold and rainy weather conditions lead to a
significant increase in the use of gas and electric heating
devices. At this time, overloading of the electrical network, as
well as the use of faulty, non-standard or artificially made gas
and electric heating devices, carelessness can result in a fire, as
well as create a danger of carbon monoxide.
Therefore, faulty, non-standard or homemade heating devices
should not be used, the electrical network should not be
overloaded, heating devices in working condition should not be left
unattended, flammable materials and flammable liquids should not be
kept in their immediate vicinity, devices should be connected to
the instructions (recommendations) of the factory manufacturers.
should be used appropriately," the application states.
It is recommended to call 112 in case of danger.
