Ragnarok X : Next Genration Received A ISBN Code By Chinese Government

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seoul, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or“Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok X: Next Generation received a ISBN Code by Chinese government disclosed on December 22, 2023.

This is the second ISBN code with Ragnarok IP approved by Chinese government in 2023

Ragnarok X: Next Generation has continued its outstanding performances since its launching in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in 2020. The game ranked the first in top-grossing in both markets, Google Play and Apple App Store in Taiwan and Hong Kong and Macau after its launching. Also, it ranked the first in top-grossing in Apple App Store in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines since its launching in Southeast Asia in 2021. The cumulative download number of the game has been reached over 23 million.

Gravity said that“We are very excited to introduce Ragnarok X: Next Generation to Chinese uses, which recorded mega hit in each launching markets. We will try our best to provide successful services in Chinese market.”

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit .

