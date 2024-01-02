Number Of Tourists Visiting Turkish Antalya In Last Year Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Last year,
15,689,258 foreigners visited the Turkish province of Antalya,
which is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the
world , Antalya Culture and Tourism Department
said, Trend reports.
Among the foreigners who visited Antalya last year, the majority
were Russian citizens. During the year, 3,461,762 Russians visited
Antalya. Poland takes second place. During the year, the number of
Polish citizens who came to Antalya amounted to 1,68,150 people.
This is 39.6 percent more than a year earlier.
The previous record for the number of tourists coming to Antalya
was recorded in 2019. During this period, the number of foreign
tourists visiting the city amounted to 15,280,763 people.
