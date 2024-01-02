Relocation Of Cotton Cultivation Aimed To Arrest Production Decline

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 2 (KNN)

To reverse

the decline in cotton production,

Government of India

is encouraging a shift in cultivation from

'disease-infested'

to

'disease-free'

areas in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

This involves motivating farmers in disease-free districts to switch to cotton and those in infected regions to transition to other crops, potentially doubling cotton production to 30 quintals per acre. The plan responds to the trend of decreasing cotton production, reaching 31.6 million bales in 2023-24 from 33.6 million in 2022-23.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is proposing the relocation of cotton cultivation from pink bollworm affected areas to insect-free fields. Insect complexes, including pink bollworm and whitefly, significantly impact cotton production in long-cultivated regions.

The proposed shift aims to increase yield, particularly in Haryana and Punjab, where cotton acreage and production have drastically declined due to pest attacks.

New areas like Mahendragarh, Palwal, and Rewari in Haryana are identified for crop shifting. The proposal includes awareness programs in states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Gujarat to educate farmers about the benefits of crop shifting.

The plan also suggests reducing the sowing window to one month, developing better-quality indigenous seeds, and offering incentives for farmers transitioning to new areas.

The officials emphasize the advantages of indigenous cotton varieties over hybrid seeds, citing assured yield and better quality, with fiber lengths suitable for domestic textile industry needs.

However, cotton farmers express the need for improved infrastructure in newly explored areas, highlighting the importance of access to skilled labor, water, electricity, and transportation facilities.

