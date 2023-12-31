Kerala News LIVE:  Nava Kerala Sadas To Be Held In 4 Constituencies Of Ernakulam Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:14 am: Still image of Kerala excluded from Republic Day Parade

Kerala's still image was once again excluded from this year's Republic Day parade. The state had submitted a proposal to showcase a static visual model highlighting "Vikasita Bharat" and "India as the mother of democracy," providing 10 specimens for consideration. Unfortunately, none of these proposals were accepted. The Ministry of Defense conveyed to Kerala that states unable to feature in the Republic Day parade could showcase their still images during Bharat Parv.



9:05 am: Southern Railway raise concerns about Silver Line Project in Kerala

The Southern Railway has raised concerns about the Pinarayi Vijayan government's Silver Line project in a report to the Central Railway Board. The current alignment lacks proper consultation and could impede future rail development. The project may affect railway construction and train services, posing a financial burden on the railways. The report also states that the railways cannot release land for the Silver Line.

8:40 am: Husband commits suicide after killing wife in Ernakulam; crucial information out

Ernakulam: The husband committed suicide after hacking his wife to death in Ernakulam on Sunday, (December 31). The deceased were identified as Baby and Smitha. Their two daughters were also injured during the incident and were admitted to Medical Trust Hospital for treatment.

8:21 am: Pathanamthitta murder: Three people in police custody in connection with murder of old man in Mylapra

The police have taken three people suspected to be accused in the murder of an elderly person in Pathanamthitta. A 73-year-old George was found dead inside his shop on Saturday (Dec 30). The police said that the suspects were being interrogated.

8:13 am:

Nava Kerala Sadas to be held in 4 constituencies of Ernakulam today

The Nava Kerala Sadas will be held in four constituencies of Ernakulam district today. The event was postponed due to the demise of former CPI Secretary Kanam Rajendran. The program will be held at 3 p.m. in Thrikkakkara constituency.