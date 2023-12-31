Ministry Of Emergency Situations Appeals To Population

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Ministry of Emergency Situations appeals to the
population with a request to strictly observe fire safety rules
during the New Year celebrations:
- New Year tree installed in houses and festive halls must be
firmly attached to the floor, its branches should not touch the
ceiling and walls;
- Use serviceable electrical equipment in lighting;
- New Year tree cannot be decorated with flammable toys;
- Fireworks are not allowed in enclosed spaces.
