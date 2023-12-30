Energy Minister Observes Progress Of Drilling Operations In Hamza Oil Field

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh observed on Saturday the progress of drilling operations in the Hamza oil field, east of the Azraq area (central-eastern Jordan).Kharabsheh examined the ongoing oil well drilling operation in the field and met with the site personnel. He applauded their efforts to expedite drilling operations and optimize the project's accomplishments, which are included in Jordan's 2023–2033 economic modernization vision that aims to enhance the Kingdom's oil infrastructure.The Ministry's oil exploration initiative in the field, which began in 2022, is part of its mission to identify prospects that contribute to producing local sources of energy in the Kingdom, such as oil and gas.The Ministry's tender period for conducting a 3D seismic survey in the Al-Jafr area will be closed this week, covering an area of 4,285 kilometers with a distance of 12.5 meters between points and a depth of 3,000 meters with high quality, Director of Natural Resources Projects at the Ministry, Geologist Bahjat Adwan said during the visit.Commenting on the Ministry's efforts in oil and gas exploration, Adwan added that tenders for renting an excavator to work in the Azraq area and the northern highlands to drill four wells will be closed.