How Much Tax Can You Save In 2023-24 With Your Investments?

The process of filing taxes can be a bit of a hassle. You need to be aware of the constant tweaks to the taxation regimes. Plus, there is a lots of fine print to go through and understand, and a ton of calculations that need to be made. But all this is in service of becoming tax savvy at the end of the day. You need to ensure that your finances are completely optimised.



So, to make sure your tax filing journey is easier, we have compiled a list of deductions that are allowed by the Income Tax Act. You will get the necessary information required to answer the title of this article: exactly how much can you save this year with your investment portfolio!

Let's begin with a small aside:

A Short Note on Income Tax Regimes in India

There are two tax regimes in India: The Old Tax Regime and the New Tax Regime. The deductions mentioned in this article will not be available under the New Tax Regime, but that is not to say that you should go for the Old Tax Regime. Both have their advantages, based on what investments you currently have and what your current income is. So, make sure that you weigh the pros and cons of both and then choose the one that works best for you. Pay close attention to the details given below if you have chosen to go with the Old Tax Regime.



Tax Savings and the Income Tax Act

As a taxpayer, you may earn income from various sources throughout your life. According to the Income Tax Act of 1961, your earnings or profits in a given fiscal year are subject to taxation.

Regardless of whether you are a salaried employee, an entrepreneur, a rental property owner, or an investor, you are obligated to pay taxes to the government.

To assist you in this matter, Sections 80C and 80D of the Income Tax Act outline the avenues through which you can reduce your tax liability. If you find yourself perplexed about how to structure your finances for maximum tax advantages, here are some best investment plans for Section 80C deductions tailored to your risk tolerance:



High-risk tolerance: If you are an assertive investor seeking high returns along with tax benefits under Section 80C, you might want to contemplate investing up to ₹1.5 lakhs per year in Equity Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS) or Unit Linked Insurance Plans. ELSS is a tax-saving mutual fund that holds the potential for substantial double-digit returns. Essentially, this strategy enables you to obtain immediate tax advantages and get solid returns over the long haul.

Moderate-risk tolerance: If you possess a moderate appetite for risk, consider allocating a portion of your funds to ELSS and the remainder to the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and/or Guaranteed Income Plans. This approach secures the requisite tax benefits under Section 80C while helping you strike a balance between risk and returns. Low-risk tolerance: For those who are risk-averse, directing your investments toward guaranteed income plans, tax-saving fixed deposits, or the PPF is a prudent choice. In this scenario, you can avail of the same tax deduction of ₹1.5 lakhs under Section 80C without exposing yourself to significant risk.

By making these investments, you can potentially save up to ₹46,800 on taxes annually.

Additional Advantages Beyond Section 80C

If you seek deductions exceeding the limits prescribed by Section 80C, you have the option to invest in a retirement investment plan like the National Pension Scheme or the Atal Pension Yojana. Section 80CCD (1B) of the Income Tax Act provides deductions of up to ₹50,000 for contributions made to these schemes. As a taxpayer, you can save up to ₹15,600 under this section.

Furthermore, you can claim tax benefits for premiums paid towards health insurance and term insurance plans covering yourself, your spouse, children, and parents. These benefits fall under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. Annually, you have the potential to save up to ₹15,600 through these health insurance payments.

Collectively, these options offer the potential to accumulate savings of up to ₹78,000 per year. This represents a substantial sum of money. Here is how you can get these benefits: