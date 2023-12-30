Azerbaijan Creates Green Corridor System For State Budget Expenditures

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Board of the Ministry of Finance has approved the "Rules of
financial transactions through the state treasury and accounting of
these transactions," Azernews reports.
The document was signed by the Minister of Finance, Samir
Sharifov.
At the same time, the "Instruction on assuming obligations for
state budget expenditures" and "Instruction on treasury accounting
of goods, works, and services received under budget credit orders"
approved by the ministry's decision of December 28, 2000, were
cancelled.
According to the new decision, the Ministry of Finance will
create the "Green Corridor" system, which will ensure the
implementation of the authority to authorise cash operations for a
number of expenditures through special software in order to
simplify financial operations for expenditures.
Besides, the Ministry will determine the list of expenditures
covered by the Green Corridor System.
This system will not apply to expenditures providing for payment
of the cost of goods, works, or services on the basis of a sales
contract or a civil law contract in accordance with the Law "On
Public Procurement" or the Civil Code. If necessary, the Ministry
of Finance may limit the application of the "Green Corridor" system
to expenditures by assessing the emerging risks.
The procedure for opening financial transactions related to
expenditures at the budget level is also defined. The procedure for
ensuring receipt of funds into the state treasury and closing of
treasury accounts is also defined. Thus, the details of treasury
accounts will consist of 28 characters and take into account the
last 3 digits of administrative classification codes defined by the
unified budget classification.
In addition, the scope of application of the Treasury Management
Information System (IMS) has been defined.
By January 10 of each year, the IMS operator enters income and
expenditure estimates determined by budget levels into the personal
accounts of treasury accounts of bodies and institutions. The
organisation will be able to make changes to the personal account
within 3 working days, and the operator will check and approve
these changes within 2 working days.
The State Treasury under the Ministry is instructed to submit
this decision to the Ministry of Justice within three days for
inclusion in the State Register of Legal Acts.
