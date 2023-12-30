Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Alert In THESE Districts From 5-11 January

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Rajasthan will reportedly witness a cold wave in the first week of January 2024. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the Meteorological department issued a red alert between 5 and 11 January, expressing the possibility of a cold wave in areas like Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Alwar, Jaipur, Dholpur, Karauli, Bikaner, Bharatpur and Dausa. The weather department said that a western disturbance was likely to become active in the state from December 31 maximum temperature of Jaipur settled at 13 degrees Celsius on Saturday. In Bikaner, the maximum temperature stood at 12 degrees Celsius at 10:30 am on Saturday from Rajasthan, the weather department has issued a \"cold-day\" alert and said \"dense to very dense fog\" is likely to be witnessed in Delhi-NCR for the next two days IMD has said there is a high probability of a \"cold wave\" in isolated pockets of Delhi, starting from the second week of January forecast: IMD predicts dense fog until New Year's eveFoggy conditions were reported from isolated pockets in Odisha and Bihar as well, with visibility in parts of Rourkela, Gaya, and Patna reducing to nearly 50 metres, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).Fog alert! Flights and trains running late due to low visibility in DelhiThere was dense fog in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh Kashmir, which is currently in the grip of the 40-day harsh winter period of \"Chilla-i-Kalan\", the temperatures dropped considerably fog hits railway services in Delhi, trains running 4-5 hours lateThe minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius. Visibility in Srinagar city and its adjoining areas was below 50 metres Himachal Pradesh, the sky was partially overcast in the evening in Shimla and surrounding areas, while moderate to dense fog was recorded at some places in the lower hills prediction: These places are expected to witness snow around New YearIn Punjab and Haryana, parts of which were enveloped by a thick blanket of fog earlier in the day, the minimum temperatures mostly hovered close to the normal limits, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius.

