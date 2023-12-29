The“Gathering Talents Worldwide: Wisdom Convergence In Anqing” Innovation And Entrepreneurship Competition Successfully Held Its Finals

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On December 29th, the finals of the“Gathering Talents Worldwide: Wisdom Convergence in Anqing” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition were successfully held in Anqing. Li Mingyue, a member of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the Organization Department, attended the event and delivered a speech. The competition invited judges from Hefei University of Technology, Anhui University of Chinese Medicine, and investment management companies from both within and outside the province. More than 100 people, including officials from the Anqing High-tech Zone and the Municipal Talent Development Group, responsible personnel from relevant municipal departments and district committee organization departments, as well as invited guests and representatives of entrepreneurs, participated in the event.







During her speech, Li Mingyue expressed her hope for the competition to serve as a platform for high-quality projects to land and transform in Anqing. She emphasized the need to further leverage talent advantages, platform advantages, and innovation advantages, connecting the innovation chain and talent chain with the capital chain and industrial chain. This would accelerate the deep integration of industry, academia, research, and application, promote the coupling and organic connection of capital elements with high-quality projects, and accelerate the transformation of innovative achievements and incubation of innovative enterprises. The goal is to attract more high-quality projects to land in Anqing and facilitate the transformation of more research results. The focus is on promoting the development of high-end industries in Anqing, gathering high-end talents as the primary resource, and fostering innovation and development as the driving force, aiming to create a positive cycle of“gathering talents in the city, promoting talent-driven development, and promoting industrial development through talent.” The objective is to gather talents and wisdom and enable a large number of high-end talents to achieve their dreams in Anqing. Efforts will be made to be a“steward” of talents, anticipating their needs and providing favorable treatment, career opportunities, emotional connections, and a conducive environment, so that everyone can feel the sincere and warm hospitality for talents in Anqing. A comprehensive set of warm-hearted services will be provided to make a real impact in Anqing. As the“organizer” of the competition, it is also important to serve as a“servant” to talents. Heartfelt“flexible services” should be provided throughout the process, showcasing the core strength and outstanding highlights of projects from multiple dimensions and perspectives, and providing substantial support throughout the project incubation process.







The competition focused on two major tracks: Chemical New Materials and“Digital Economy. It attracted 62 high-level teams from home and abroad. After multiple stages, including project collection, expert evaluations, and final roadshows, 21 high-quality teams were selected for the finals. The participating teams showcased their project achievements through a combination of project roadshows and on-site defense. Expert judges comprehensively evaluated the projects based on technical level, team capabilities, project feasibility, market prospects, and social benefits, ultimately awarding one first prize, two second prizes, and three third prizes for each track. In addition to providing basic rewards, the 12 winning projects will be given priority recommendation for applying to key talent projects. For projects with high value and strong growth potential, financial support will be provided in the form of equity participation, investment, and guarantees.























