UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Rolls Out Night Tours, Open 24 Hours Now

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has introduced night tours for visitors, the iconic landmark announced on its social media platform.

The Sura Evening Cultural Tours will give tourists access to the mosque from 10pm to 9am, making the landmark open to public 24 hours.

The new service is specially designed for visitors outside of working hours. This round-the-clock availability also gives individuals visiting the UAE during transit or waiting for their connecting flights a chance to explore the mosque and immerse themselves in its Islamic history and architecture.

Visitors also have the chance to witness the behind the scenes of the mosque which includes maintenance and cleaning process along with the tranquil environment that takes over at night.

Sura in Arabic means to 'travel in the night'. The newly introduced tours coincides with the mosque's 16th anniversary.

The tours provide a multimedia guide device, available in 14 international languages, including options for the visually impaired and deaf people, ensuring the tour is available to everyone.

Tickets cost Dh20 per person. Those interested in discovering the mosque's hidden gems can book a tour on

