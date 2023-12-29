Invoicemart Partners With Grameen Foundation For Social Impact To Empower Women-Led Msmes

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 27, 2023: Invoicemart, India's leading Trade Receivable Discounting System (TReDS) platform, operated by A.TReDS Ltd., a joint venture between Axis Bank Ltd and mjunction Services Ltd, announced its collaboration with Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI), not-for-profit organisation, to create a positive social impact by offering value added services to women-led Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India.



Currently, Invoicemart has 25000+ MSMEs registered on the platform out of which 20% are women-led MSMEs who are keen to expand their business and constantly looking for support to build their ecosystem. Through GFSI's Investment Readiness and Digital Transformation of Women-led Small Business (IRDT-WSB) program, both the entities will support women entrepreneurs at an early-stage to become investment and market ready, by helping them build a robust business plan and formalizing it, enhancing sales and marketing channels, increasing financial performance, improving customer engagement, and creating digital strategy.



Prakash Sankaran, MD & CEO of Invoicemart, said, "We believe that empowering women entrepreneurs is crucial for the economic development of our country. Through this partnership, we aim to provide these women entrepreneurs with access to affordable and seamless credit and also guide and support them in driving digital transformation, they need to succeed in the business world."



Bharati Joshi, Chief Program Officer, of GFSI, added, "We are happy to announce our collaboration with Invoicemart â€“ India's leading TReDS platform, to help women-led MSMEs establish a scalable business model through access to finance for their business."





About Invoicemart



Invoicemart is a Trade Receivable Discounting System (TReDS) platform, operated by A.TReDS Ltd., a joint venture between Axis Bank Ltd and B2B e-commerce company mjunction services ltd. It is a platform which connects MSME sellers and their corporate buyers to multiple financiers by discounting of invoices of the MSME sellers raised on large buyers, through a transparent bidding mechanism that ensures financing of receivables at competitive market rates.



About Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI)



Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI), is a not-for-profit organization, registered under Section 8 of the Indian Companies Act 2013. GFSI's mission is to enable the poor, especially women, to create a world without poverty and hunger. Grameen is a leading social impact organization working in the domains of Innovations in Digital Finance, Women's Economic Empowerment, Health and Nutrition, and Agriculture and livelihood practices.

