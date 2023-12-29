Budget Of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan For 2024 Approved

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The budget of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2024 has been approved, Trend reports.

Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Anar Ibrahimov signed the law“On budget of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2024” and the decree on its application.

The order mandated the approval of the republic's budget revenues for next year in the amount of 173 million manat ($101.7 million), expenses in the amount of 516.36 million manat ($303.7 million), and subsidies for regulating income and expenses in the amount of 343.26 million manat ($201.9 million).

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel