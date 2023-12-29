Budget Of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan For 2024 Approved

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The budget of
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2024 has been
approved, Trend reports.
Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic Anar Ibrahimov signed the law“On budget of
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2024” and the decree on its
application.
The order mandated the approval of the republic's budget
revenues for next year in the amount of 173 million manat ($101.7
million), expenses in the amount of 516.36 million manat ($303.7
million), and subsidies for regulating income and expenses in the
amount of 343.26 million manat ($201.9 million).
