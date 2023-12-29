Britain's The Guardian Publishes Article On Azerbaijan-Armenia Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
The prestigious publication "The Guardian" published an article
about Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The author of the article, Patrick Wintour, first of all
recalled that these days, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in St. Petersburg. It
was noted that Azerbaijani officials said that the country is close
to signing a peace agreement with Armenia. This will put an end to
the long-standing conflict. According to Patrick Wintour, as a
result of anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan has fully regained
control over the Karabakh region.
It was stressed that the two countries have accelerated
negotiations on signing a peace agreement with mutual recognition
of borders and normalisation of relations.
It was brought to the attention of the readers that recently
both sides showed goodwill and exchanged prisoners of war. In doing
so, the two sides issued a joint statement without a mediator.
The article stated that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met
with Pashinyan in St. Petersburg on December 26.
The two sides have already exchanged several potential and
relatively short-term drafts of a peace agreement. Elchin
Amirbekov, the Azerbaijani president's representative for special
assignments, said that the country is currently awaiting Armenia's
response to the proposals made in the latest draft of the peace
agreement.
Elchin Amirbekov said: "It is important to realise that at such
a crucial stage of negotiations we are not so far from signing the
final agreement, and in this case we need efforts that will lead to
the result. I know that after three decades of negotiations that
have not yielded any serious results, there is a certain fatigue on
each side, as well as frustration that the parties will continue to
meet with each other without any real results."
The author notes that, according to E. Amirbekov, the five
principles of the draft peace agreement include the following
points: mutual respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty and
inviolability of internationally recognised borders, and any
territorial claims and conflicts against each other. now and in the
future to refuse any actions contrary to the UN Charter.
As the issue of border demarcation is complex, it can be
resolved at a later stage.
Azerbaijan also wants the agreement to include a dispute
resolution mechanism. Quoting Emirbekov's words, the publication
writes: "We are also in favor of reaching an agreement that
reflects the ability to resolve all possible misunderstandings and
disagreements that may arise."
At the same time, the author touches upon the issue of
Nakhchivan in a statement signed in November 2020. According to the
author, Pashinyan agreed to open a transportation link connecting
the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan, passing through
Armenian territory.
"We cannot waste any more time. In three years, Armenia has not
even started the feasibility study of the 42-kilometer road. Of
course, we cannot force Armenia to do the work it has committed to
do; moreover, it is very ridiculous to assume that we will
interfere in the territory of this country to realize this project
even by force. That is why we have asked Tehran to build a road and
railroad line passing through Iran," said the
Representative-at-Large.
MENAFN29122023000195011045ID1107667486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.