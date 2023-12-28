Gathering Momentum For Win-Win Results, The 2023 Bitbase World Sihanoukville Conference Concluded Successfully

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) As the blockchain develops in the direction of“Technical application and serving people's livelihood” and the successive collapse of crypto-friendly banks in the United States in March this year, integrating the digital economy with the real economy and promoting the implementation of blockchain technology in industry has become the general trend of future development.

Based on this, from December 24th to 27th, the“2023 BitBase World Christmas Carnival and BBTC Public Chain Overseas Press Conference” hosted by BitBase World was successfully held in Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, Cambodia (referred to as Sihanoukville). Industry celebrities, technology Big bosses and other important guests gathered at the scene to discuss the future development trends of BitBase World and the global blockchain ecological industry cluster.







In the agenda on December 24, special guests Mr. OUCH Savi, Deputy Minister of Commerce of Cambodia, James Smith, Director of BitBase World Foundation, and Kyle Carter, CEO of BBTC Public Chain Technology, gave wonderful sharings.

Mr. OUCH Savi, Deputy Minister of Commerce of Cambodia, said that blockchain is a revolutionary technology that can bring more efficient, convenient and secure data management and transactions to all walks of life. In the future, the Cambodian government will also make full use of the transparency and security of blockchain technology, promote the deep integration of blockchain technology with the real economy, and build Sihanoukville into a blockchain industry center with global influence.

James Smith, director of the BitBase World Foundation, mentioned that as blockchain technology continues to mature and develop, the future of the blockchain encryption market must be broad. BitBase World will join forces with the Ethereum Foundation, Binance Charity Foundation and a series of Excellent organizations and teams accelerate the implementation and promotion of blockchain technology and applications; and cooperate with China-Cambodia“The Belt and Road Initiative” Cultural Tourism Fund, Cambodian official banks and other institutions to jointly promote the application and promotion of blockchain technology in the real economy. Innovation promotes the construction and development of global blockchain technology“Application cities”, and Sihanoukville is the first stop for BitBase World blockchain applications to land in a green city.







BBTC blockchain technology CEO Kyle Carter shared the vision and plan of BitBase World – to build the first payment public chain in the blockchain metaverse: BBTC blockchain. In the future, users will be able to build decentralized applications (DApps) and various digital assets on the chain, as well as conduct quick and convenient transactions on the BitBase DEX, providing users with a more convenient and secure payment network, and jointly promoting the development and application of blockchain technology.

In the subsequent agenda, a grand“2023 BitBase World and Studio City reached a strategic cooperation ribbon-cutting ceremony” was held, and the on-site signing ceremony of the contract for 500 properties of Studio City Real Estate Group was completed. Subsequently, representatives from various global communities took to the stage to share and discuss opportunities for the future with attendees and industry leaders.













This meeting not only delved into the future path of the blockchain and crypto market, but also clearly demonstrated the strategic goals and detailed plans of BitBase World in building a complete ecosystem for the blockchain industry cluster.

The successful hosting of the meeting enabled leading elites and professionals from various sectors of the digital economy worldwide to come together, collaborate, and jointly strategize for the integration of the digital economy and physical industries, sharing the dividends of blockchain technology development and promoting the deep integration of blockchain technology with the real economy to become a new engine leading global technological development. At the same time, it has created an excellent platform for global users, allowing attending guests to gain insight into the latest dynamics of the digital and physical economies from a new perspective.

In the future, BitBase World will use cryptocurrency as a means of payment to build a complete blockchain physical ecosystem, empower the real economy, help ensure people's livelihoods, and drive the development of the crypto world.