Noida News: All Schools To Stay Closed On December 29 And 30 Due To Cold Weather

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "With cold weather conditions and biting chill tightening grip on Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on December 28 ordered the closure of all schools across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday and Saturday.

According to the order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, the teachers and other staffers would continue to work.

\"In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB and others) recognised schools, council schools, government schools or non-government aided schools will observe holiday on December 29 and 30,\" Panwar said READ: Weather Update: Winter grips Delhi; IMD predicts very dense fog in THESE states; rains in Coastal Tamil NaduThe order applies to all classes from nursery to 12, he said in the order.\"All the teachers and employees working in the said schools will continue to be on duty as usual,\" the officer added fogThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday released a dense fog advisory for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh morning saw extensive and dense fog in various parts of North India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. The dense fog resulted in reduced visibility, leading to traffic disruptions IMD also issued very dense fog and rainfall predictions in several parts of the country till January 2. As per the department, dense to very dense fog conditions have been predicted in the morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and East Uttar Pradesh will be foggy conditions from December 29 to December 30, and the minimum temperature is expected to dip by a few notches, IMD said. On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, the weather department has said that dense fog conditions are continuing in the morning hours in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh agency inputs.



