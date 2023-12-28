RACA Graduates Over 100 Culinary Students

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra) - Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA) on Thursday celebrated graduation of more than 100 students trained during 2023 at King Hussein Business Park.The ceremony was attended by RACA Chairman and former Minister of Education, Dr. Wajih Owais, Minister of Government Communications, Dr. Muhannad Mubaidin, Deputy Swiss Ambassador to Jordan, Caroline Tissot, and the alumni families.In his speech, Owais congratulated the alumni for their achievements, calling on them to begin their practical journey to be "active" youth in developing Jordan's hospitality sector.Tissot also greeted alumni for picking this educational path, which reflects Swiss learning expertise concerned with technical specialties and combines theoretical and practical aspects.The diplomat expressed pride in viewing the alumni as the success of the participatory Swiss educational system through the academy's partnership with Swiss Lausanne Hotel School (EHL), which ranked the first globally in the field of hotel education and hospitality management.For his part, RACA Director, Chef Jacques Rossel, congratulated the graduates and their families.At the conclusion of the ceremony, Owais and Tissot handed over diplomas to the alumni.