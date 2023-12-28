Russians Training Sabotage Groups For Missions In Ukraine's South - Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry says Russia is preparing a number of special groups for subversive raids into the government-controlled areas in southern Ukraine next year.

"Vengeful Moscow leaders are disturbed by the defeat Ukraine has inflicted on them in the Black Sea: among Russia's intentions

for 2024 is preparing special groups for sabotage raids and acts of provocation in the territory of free Ukrainian regions in the south," the statement reads.

In order to keep up the intensity of hostilities in 2024, Russia is also trying to strengthen the combat capability of assault units, which are being staffed including with residents of temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine.

The agency adds that Russia is quickly running out of lieutenants, so their military leadership is trying to scale up the training of junior lieutenants and shorten the terms of the relevant courses.

"This decision is caused by serious losses of junior officers by their invasion force in the war against Ukraine," the message reads.

Those who have passed the accelerated training and received the officer rank are immediately deployed to the war zone.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy has intensified aerial reconnaissance efforts in the southern operational zone, including across Kherson region.