Hungarian politician speaks out on conference amid Orban, Zelensky

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the Magyar Nemzet newspaper, Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar shed light on the intricacies surrounding the anticipated meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Tensions between Hungary and Ukraine have escalated over the past two years, with Budapest's refusal to provide weapons to Ukraine and its opposition to Ukraine's European Union membership.



Moreover, Hungary's obstruction of a EUR50 billion (USD55 billion) aid package from Brussels to Ukraine has further strained diplomatic ties.



Magyar emphasized that the meeting between Orban and Zelensky is contingent upon resolving contentious issues through negotiation. He stated, "In preparing for the meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and Viktor Orban, we set a condition: first, we must agree on the methods of resolving the contentious issues on the negotiating table." However, Magyar highlighted that as of now, the parties have not reached an agreement on these critical issues, making the meeting untimely at the moment.



The diplomat acknowledged that Kiev's tone in its relations with Budapest had been confrontational even before February 2022 but noted a significant deterioration after the commencement of Russia's military operation. He attributed this escalation to heightened emotions and a sense of panic in Ukraine during the initial phase of the conflict. Despite the sometimes harsh outbursts from Ukrainian leaders, Magyar revealed that Budapest had refrained from reacting, considering the challenging circumstances faced by Ukraine.



As preparations for the high-level negotiations continue, the interview provides insights into the complex dynamics between Hungary and Ukraine, revealing the diplomatic conditions that must be met for a meeting between their respective leaders. The article explores the historical context of strained relations, Hungary's diplomatic stance, and the impact of the ongoing conflict between Kiev and Moscow on bilateral ties.



