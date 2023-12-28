Health Ministry Received 93 Visiting Doctors In Three Months -- Spokesperson

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Health hosted 93 specialized doctors from around the world, as part of its visiting-doctors program in the past three months.

In a statement on Thursday, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said the ministry receives a number of consultants specialized in different medical fields every month.

He added that the goal of the program besides treating patients, is sharing experience, as well as discussing the recent developments in the medical world through seminars and workshops.

Meanwhile, Dr Al-Sanad warned against the increasing number of accidents related to cars, motorcycles and buggies during the camping season.

There are 700 cases of such accidents reported since the beginning of December, mostly of youth of both genders suffering head injuries, broken bones, dislocated joints, internal bleeding and death cases, he noted.

Dr. Al-Sanad called on parents to bring awareness to their children about the dangers of reckless driving and encourage them to abide by traffic laws to protect their lives and the lives of others. (end) aab

