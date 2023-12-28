Racers Gear Up For Third Round Of Qatar 4X4 Freestyle Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Excitement will return to the 4X4 Freestyle Drift Track at Qatar Racing Club (QRC) as the third round of the Qatar 4X4 Freestyle Championship gets underway today.

The event is being sponsored by QRC Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

Today, all participating vehicles in the championship will be registered with inspection starting at 3pm. The organisers will ensure that the cars meet the conditions set by the championship committee, such as the mandatory installation of the roll cage, proper battery securing, the presence of an effective safety belt, and other specified requirements for participation in the championship.

The competitions of the third round will take place tomorrow with action starting at 5pm.

A specialized judging committee will evaluate the performance of the competitors, giving each racer one chance to go onto the track and showcase five maneuvers: drift, reverse movement, knot movement, roost movement, and a special style performance.

These maneuvers are to be completed within a total time period of four minutes, and the fewer the time taken to complete them, the more points the racer earns. There is also a specific mark for the overall style of the performance and specific movements.

Abdullah Al Qahtani was the winner of first round with Saoud Al Marri and Khalifa Al Meer claiming second and third positions respectively.

The second round witnessed strong competition and record participation, with more than 75 racers-the highest in the history of freestyle championships. Al Meer claimed top honours in the round, surpassing the second-placed Abdullah Al Marri while Nasser Al Khalfan secured third position.