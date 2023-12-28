Foxconn Looks For Support From Telangana To Execute Expansion Plan

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Dec 28 (KNN) Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn has sought for help from Telangana government with its operations at the Kongara Kalan manufacturing centre.



The top company official recently met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at a significant event and asked for support for its manufacturing expansion.



According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) press release, the state government will assist the company with its current and future projects, electronics factory.

In March, the company pledged to build an electronics factory and employ 1 lakh people in Telangana with $550 million. To implement its phased approach, the company aims at hiring 25,000 people in two years.

The company held a ceremony in early May to break ground on a building that will be used to make Apple AirPods. As per a prior press release, the construction of this building at Kongara Kalan signifies a significant advancement in the Taiwanese company's strategy to achieve global expansion and establish manufacturing facilities in various locations.

The proposed building will house the company Interconnect Technology's Telangana operations. The company's press release described this as a significant advancement in its efforts to expand its production capacity.

Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, and his team met with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao earlier this year. This meeting demonstrated the significance and momentum of the company's strategic investments in the state.

