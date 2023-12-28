France Should Stop Destructive Activity Against Azerbaijan - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. France, unable
to digest Azerbaijan's successes and intending to unleash chaos in
the region, continues its biased and unjust policy, Member of Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Emin Hajiyev told Trend .
Hajiyev emphasized that it is not surprising that France, a
country where human rights are grossly violated, demonstrates a
barbaric approach towards a cultural monument of Azerbaijan.
"The mayor's office of the French Evian has decided to demolish
the monument to the Khan's daughter Khurshidbanu Natavan
(19th-century poetess), an outstanding figure of Azerbaijani art,
considered a symbol of our culture. The monument was installed in
2017 in the French city of Evian-les-Bains. Along with this, the
city hall, which signed a charter of friendship and cooperation
with the Azerbaijani town of Ismayilli in 2015, made another unfair
decision to remove all inscriptions related to the 'Azerbaijan
Park' in the city," the MP said.
He noted that Macron's government, which pursues a policy of
arming Armenia instead of solving its internal problems,
contributes to the strengthening of revanchist sentiments in
Armenia.
"Our specialized agencies exposed a French spy network. This
shows once again that France, using its extensive agent network, is
trying to undermine internal stability in different countries. The
French government should stop making provocative plans against our
country. France should realize that such a policy will not bring
any results," the MP added.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107663831
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.