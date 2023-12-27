Expulsion Of Two French Diplomats Not Affecting Totalenergies Stay In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Russian political scientist and editor-in-chief of the website of the Scientific Society of Caucasian Studies, Andrei Areshev, said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared two diplomats of the French Embassy persona non grata, showing that he will not let them influence the upcoming early elections in the country in February, Azernews reports.

The political analyst stressed that, at the same time, the complication in relations in no way concerns economic ties with the West.

"The termination of the activities of the US Agency for International Development (USAID, financed by the State Department) in the country and the expulsion of two employees of the French Embassy for trying to finance the activities of opposition media in Azerbaijan are a lesson to the West that it is not necessary to interfere in the internal affairs of the country. Meanwhile, British and American companies such as bp, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and France's TotalEnergies continue to feel perfectly comfortable in Baku and are not going to leave the region.

Americans and Europeans are pragmatic people. They have already concluded. It is not for nothing that Washington's new ambassador to Baku, Mark Libby, took a conciliatory tone immediately upon arrival in the country of destination. They all need access to the natural resources of the Caspian Sea and their presence in such an important region as the South Caucasus. Aliyev's example is very instructive for other heads of state," the chief editor said.