Expulsion Of Two French Diplomats Not Affecting Totalenergies Stay In Baku

The Russian political scientist and editor-in-chief of the
website of the Scientific Society of Caucasian Studies, Andrei
Areshev, said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared two
diplomats of the French Embassy persona non grata, showing that he
will not let them influence the upcoming early elections in the
country in February, Azernews reports.
The political analyst stressed that, at the same time, the
complication in relations in no way concerns economic ties with the
West.
"The termination of the activities of the US Agency for
International Development (USAID, financed by the State Department)
in the country and the expulsion of two employees of the French
Embassy for trying to finance the activities of opposition media in
Azerbaijan are a lesson to the West that it is not necessary to
interfere in the internal affairs of the country. Meanwhile,
British and American companies such as bp, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and
France's TotalEnergies continue to feel perfectly comfortable in
Baku and are not going to leave the region.
Americans and Europeans are pragmatic people. They have already
concluded. It is not for nothing that Washington's new ambassador
to Baku, Mark Libby, took a conciliatory tone immediately upon
arrival in the country of destination. They all need access to the
natural resources of the Caspian Sea and their presence in such an
important region as the South Caucasus. Aliyev's example is very
instructive for other heads of state," the chief editor said.
