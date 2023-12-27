Qatar, UAE Hold Meeting To Enhance Police Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The meeting of the joint technical team between the State of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates was convened yesterday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to reinforce joint policing operations.



Assistant Director of the Licensing Affairs Department at the General Directorate of Traffic, Lt. Col. Ali Hassan Al Kaabi, led the delegation of the State of Qatar to the meeting, while UAE delegation was led by director of the technical team for joint security projects Brig. Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ahmad.

The meeting discussed a range of topics pertinent to reinforcement of cooperation in police field operations.