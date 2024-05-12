Crown Prince Follows Up On Progress Of ASEZA's Projects, Strategy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 12 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Sunday followed up on the progress of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority's (ASEZA) projects and strategy aimed at improving service quality, enhancing the investment environment, and advancing the tourism sector.During the meeting held at ASEZA, Crown Prince Al Hussein was briefed on the agenda of entertainment events planned in Aqaba for the upcoming period.The Crown Prince stressed the need to focus on training, education, and skills development programmes for young people to prepare them for the job market.ASEZA Chief Commissioner Nayef Al Fayez, members of the board of commissioners, and the Director of the Office of the Crown Prince, Zaid Baqain, attended the meeting.