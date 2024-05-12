Crown Prince Reviews Aqaba Development Corporation's Plans, Future Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 12 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Sunday was briefed on the plans and future projects of the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), which aim to improve the quality of services provided in Aqaba.During a meeting held at the corporation's headquarters, Crown Prince Al Hussein stressed the need to focus on facilitating the experience of investors and promoting the investment environment in Aqaba.The Crown Prince was briefed by ADC CEO Hussein Safadi on the corporation's plans and major projects during the upcoming period.ASEZA Chief Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ADC Nayef Al Fayez, members of the ADC board of directors, and the director of the Office of the Crown Prince, Zaid Baqain, attended the meeting.