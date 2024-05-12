               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Somali Minister Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation Meets Qatar's Ambassador


5/12/2024 2:33:20 PM

Mogadishu: Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Ahmed Moalim Fiqi met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia HE Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Naimi.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

The Peninsula

