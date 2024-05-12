Al Sowaidi, Al Darwish Shine At Al Shaqab League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The state-of-the-art Longines Indoor Arena yesterday witnessed exhilarating displays of equestrian action by young riders as the latest round of the Al Shaqab Showjumping League came to a conclusion.

The event, aimed at promoting opportunities for female and junior riders, saw enthusiastic riders competing under seven categories throughout the round.

In the highly competitive Ladies' class 90 cm event, Ghada Thani Al Sowaidi impressed astride Sandro Girl, finishing ahead of 24 riders. Al Sowaidi secured the victory in the final event of the League, with a time difference of 0.06 secs. Aseel Ali Al Ibrahim and his reliable rider Godette followed closely behind with a time difference of 0.65 to finish second. Noora Abdulaziz Al Rumaihi atop Fanta Sparta, claimed the third spot with a time difference of 0.91. The winners received their awards from the President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation & Modern Pentathlon Bader Mohammed Al Darwish.

In the Intro 60cm class, it was Fatima Bader Al Darwish who excelled ahead of the rest. Al Darwish, astride Whistler, secured the top position with a time difference of 0.22. Fahad Nasser Al Thani, in the saddle of Coco Chanel SB, closely followed with a time difference of 0.26. Mohammed Fahad Al Attiya atop Fornite, secured the third position with a time difference of 0.29. Al Shaqab Breeding and Show Manager Khalid Al Jehani presented the awards to the winners.



The winners of the Intro 40 cm category pose for a photograph with officials.

Earlier, in the Intro 40 cm class, Shaikha Mohamed Al Thani claimed the victory astride Bay Barney, with a time difference of 0.4 secs ahead of Ali Omar Al Ansari. Al Ansari too rode Bay Barney during his round, but his time difference stood at 0.42 seconds. Khalifa Joaan Hamad Al Thani completed the podium after his time difference stood at 0.64 following his ride on Ardfry Apollo.

The awards for the Intro 40 cm category were presented by Al Shaqab Legacy and Heritage Specialist Ahmed Khaled Al Hemaidi.

On Friday, Khaltham Thani Al Swadi (80cm), Amer Hamad Jaber Al Mansori (100cm), Abdualla Khalid Aljulandani (110cm) and Ghanim Mohammed AlBinali (90cm) bagged victories.

Each round of the Al Shaqab League has been crafted to cover a range of categories for riders across various age groups, offering points for each finish. The points system aims to determine the top-performing riders, irrespective of gender, at the end of the season.