AMG LIVA Power Management Systems Gmbh Acquires The Redox Flow Battery Activities From J.M. VOITH SE & CO. KG.

Amsterdam, 27 December 2023 --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM:“AMG”) is pleased to announce that LIVA Power Management Systems GmbH (“LIVA”), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMG Critical Materials N.V. has agreed to acquire the Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (“VRFB”) activities from J.M. VOITH SE & CO. KG (“VOITH”).

VOITH has developed a unique technology for controlling and balancing large-scale high-voltage VRFB energy storage systems. The technology compliments LIVA ́s large scale VRFB systems. LIVA will integrate this technology into its large-scale energy storage systems.

LIVA and VOITH will cooperate in their activities in the field of industrial and grid-scale energy storage systems in the future.

Volker Kölln, CEO of AMG LIVA, commented,“This acquisition is an important building block for LIVA to further expand the attractiveness of the VRFB technology. By integrating the VOITH IP, we can improve the energy efficiency of electricity storage while reducing system costs. Highly efficient and reliable mass energy storage systems are the key to the energy transition in industry and for grid management applications.”

About LIVA

LIVA Power Management Systems GmbH ('LIVA') as a subsidiary of AMG Critical Materials NV is active in the B2B market for industrial and large-scale energy storage systems (4.0-100+MWh) for demand & supply side power management to reduce energy costs and CO2 emissions. LIVA builds custom-tailored hybrid energy storage systems (Hybrid-ESS) for realizing the industrial energy transition.

LIVA combines Li-Ion- and Vanadium Redox Flow battery technologies with sophisticated operating software to create a virtual Hybrid-ESS with enhanced properties for heavy duty industrial applications. The LIVA ecosystem simulates and operates stationary large scale as well as further energy assets like Power-to-Gas or Power-to-heat facilities with artificial intelligent (AI) routines and self-learning algorithms. Besides maximizing efficiency, safety and lifetime of the batteries, the system enables the economic integration of sector coupling strategies with renewable energies and green hydrogen.

About VOITH

The Voith Group is a global technology company. With its broad portfolio of systems, products, services, and digital applications, Voith sets standards in the markets of energy, paper, raw materials and transport & automotive. Founded in 1867, the company today has around 22,000 employees, sales of €5.5 billion and locations in more than 60 countries worldwide and is thus one of the larger family-owned companies in Europe. Voith Hydro Division is part of the Voith Group and a leading full-line supplier and reliable partner for hydropower plant equipment. Voith develops customized long-term solutions and services for large and small hydropower plants all over the world. Its range of products and services covers the entire life cycle and all the main components for large and small hydropower plants, from generators, turbines, pumps, and automation systems to spare parts, maintenance and training services and digital solutions for intelligent hydropower.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG's recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG's leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG's mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan ( ).

