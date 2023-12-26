Ventoux Biosciences Appoints Dr. Ken Lipson, Phd As Chief Scientific Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ken Lipson, PhD - Chief Scientific Officer, Ventoux Biosciences

A patient with debilitating and irreversible Dupuytren's contracture in both hands

Kurt Harrington - Founder and CEO, Ventoux Biosciences

Ventoux Biosciences Elevates Leadership for Dupuytren's Disease Therapies

- Kurt HarringtonSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ventoux Biosciences, a trailblazing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing groundbreaking, first-line therapies for Dupuytren's disease, proudly welcomes Dr. Ken Lipson, PhD, as its new Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Corporate Strategy."Ken is a highly esteemed scientist whose invaluable contributions to our Dupuytren's disease drug discovery and research program, coupled with his strategic insights as a member of our Scientific Advisory Board, make him an ideal addition to our leadership team. Dr. Lipson's extensive experience in advancing drugs, from target identification through early clinical trials in fibrosis and oncology, is pivotal. This appointment underscores our commitment to advancing treatment options for this underserved, chronic, and debilitating disease,” said CEO, Kurt Harrington.With over 30 years of biotechnology and multinational pharmaceutical expertise, Dr. Lipson most recently served as the Executive Director of Drug Research at FibroGen, Inc., where his research focused on fibrotic diseases and cancer. Dr. Lipson's significant contributions are evident in more than 100 publications in peer-reviewed journals, review articles, book chapters, and patent applications. "Ken brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in drug development, and we are confident that his leadership will accelerate our efforts in bringing effective therapies to patients suffering from Dupuytren's disease," added Harrington.”I am very pleased to join Ventoux Biosciences to lend my expertise to a company pioneering therapeutics for a highly prevalent disease with no available medicinal agents. I look forward to working with Kurt Harrington and the team he is building to drive the company to success,” stated Dr. Lipson.For more information about Dupuytren's Disease or Ventoux Biosciences, please visit VentouxBio.About Ventoux BiosciencesFounded in 2022 by a Dupuytren's patient with over 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, Ventoux Biosciences, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary products to treat Dupuytren's disease and related fibroproliferative, inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Dupuytren's disease is a chronic, large market, disease characterized by its progressive, debilitating, and often painful nature. No first-line pharmacologic treatment options are available and surgery remains the mainstay of treatment. Ventoux Biosciences' mission is to develop life-changing, first-line, disease-modifying therapies to slow disease progression in early to moderate stages and reduce disease recurrence post-corrective procedures for severe cases.

