Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Sparks Uproar With Ram Mandir As BJP's Showoff Remark

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The upcoming dedication of the Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 has ignited a contentious debate after Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal labelled the construction of the grand Ram Mandir as a mere spectacle orchestrated by the BJP. Sibal's remarks have stirred significant outrage despite the impending milestone of Ramlalla's pranapratistha after 500 years of a prolonged struggle.

Dismissing the construction of the Ram Mandir as a BJP spectacle, Sibal asserted that the ideology of Ram does not correlate with the BJP's actions. In his scathing critique, he remarked that the BJP lacks principles and is steering away from the ideals espoused by Lord Rama.

When questioned by the media if he would participate in the Ram Mandir's pranapratistha, Sibal expressed disdain, asserting that the BJP's showcasing of the temple construction is devoid of the virtues inspired by Lord Rama. Emphasizing that Rama resides within, Sibal underscored the need for Lord Rama's ideals to resonate in people's hearts, signalling his non-attendance at the inauguration ceremony.

Meanwhile, amidst the controversy, invitations have been extended to several prominent personalities from the Indian film industry for the dedication ceremony of the Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir. Invitations have been sent to actors such as Yash Sairi from the Kannada film industry and renowned Bollywood stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, and Ayushmann Khurrana by the Mandir Trust.

Among these invitees, Prabhas and Yash represent South India, while the others hail from Bollywood. Earlier, invitations were also dispatched to veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Rishabh Shetty. Speculations suggest that a majority of these actors are expected to grace the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22.