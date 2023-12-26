Aqaba Container Terminal Makes a Valuable Contribution to Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayd Hospital

(MENAFN- BCW Global) (Aqaba, Jordan – December 26, 2023) — Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the gateway to Jordan and beyond, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone demonstrating its dedication to positively impacting the communities it serves. The company takes great pride in successfully delivering the first batch of dialysis equipment to Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayd Hospital in Aqaba. This accomplishment represents a significant step forward in enhancing healthcare services in the region.



A team from ACT, comprised of its CEO, Mr. Harald Nijhof, senior management, and the CSR committee, had the privilege of personally delivering a significant dialysis machine to the hospital. Dr. Mohammad Krishan, the hospital's General Manager, warmly welcomed ACT's team and encouraged a spirit of cooperation and shared commitment to the community's welfare.



During the visit, the team from ACT had the opportunity to engage with the staff at Aqaba Field Hospital and explore their facilities. The experience was nothing short of inspiring as they witnessed firsthand the unwavering dedication and exceptional expertise demonstrated by the hospital's personnel.



In his comments about the visit, Mr. Harald Nijhof emphasized the belief of Aqaba Container Terminal in the power of collective efforts to create a stronger, healthier, and more connected community. He stated that the initiative goes beyond simply delivering equipment; it is about establishing enduring relationships, promoting unity, and contributing to the well-being of the people they serve.



Dr. Mohammad Krishan, from his end, commented, "We would like to express our gratitude to Aqaba Container Terminal for their generous contribution of a dialysis machine. This support from ACT highlights their unwavering commitment to the well-being of our community. Our longstanding relationship has been a pillar of strength in supporting the health sector, and we are truly grateful for their continuous dedication."





