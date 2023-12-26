Azerbaijan Taekwondo Championship Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan Taekwondo Championship has kicked off in Baku Sports
Palace. The championship is timed to the 100th anniversary of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the beginning of
the event. A video dedicated to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev
was also presented to the audience.
The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gaibov
recalled that Baku hosted the World Championships this May to mark
the 50th anniversary of the World Taekwondo Federation.
He underlined that the holding of the World Taekwondo
Championships was another major success for Azerbaijan.
Stressing that President Ilham Aliyev pays care and attention to
all sports, the minister said that the head of state recently
provided apartments to two taekwondo fighters.
Farid Gaibov also highly appreciated the successful performance
of Gashim Magomedov, who received a license for the Paris 2024
Summer Olympic Games.
Noting that the competition is dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, President of the
Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation Kamaleddin Heydarov said that the
country's leadership pays attention to the development of all
sports.
He added that the history of taekwondo in Azerbaijan does not go
back many years, but Azerbaijani athletes have already achieved
impressive success.
Note that taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in
Azerbaijan. The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many
prominent athletes since its founding in 1992. Many of those
athletes now enjoy international recognition.
Furthermore, a video about the World Championships held in Baku
was shown. The event continued with an artistic part.
In total, 76 teams from Baku, Sumgayit, and Absheron are taking
part in Azerbaijan Taekwondo Championship, which ends on December
28.
Taekwondo fighters, who showed the best results in junior
competitions were awarded with medals. President of the Azerbaijan
Taekwondo Federation Kamaladdin Heydarov, the Minister of Youth and
Sports Farid Gaibov, Vice-President of the National Olympic
Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, the South Korean Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Lee Eun Yong presented the medals to the winners.
