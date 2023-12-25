Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society Celebrates Anniversary Of Establishment

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova
An international conference on the 25th anniversary of the
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society and the friendship between
the two countries was held in Tashkent.
Azernews reports that on the occasion of the
25th anniversary of the Friendship Society, the state and
government representatives, deputies, the management of the
society, the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre and the State Pedagogical
University, representatives of the public, and representatives from
Azerbaijan attended the conference "On the way to strengthening
fraternal relations" organised at Nizami Tashkent State Pedagogical
University.
First, the participants of the event got acquainted with the
photo exhibition Our Friendship is Eternal organised in the lobby
of Tashkent State Pedagogical University named after Nizami. During
the past years, the activity of the Friendship Society in the field
of expanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries,
the events held, and the implemented projects were reflected in the
exhibition.
Rector of Tashkent State Pedagogical University named after
Nizami, professor Abdugafar Kyrgyzbayev, who opened the event with
his opening speech, spoke about the historical friendship between
Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and said that these relations have risen
to the level of strategic alliance today. He noted that the
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, which is organised based
on the university named after the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami
Ganjavi, constantly contributes to friendship and cooperation
between the two countries, and emphasised that the work and
projects carried out by the society in cooperation with the
Azerbaijan Cultural Centre named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan
are commendable.
Rustam Gurbanov, the head of the Committee for Inter-National
Relations and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries under the
Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan, emphasised that all
nationalities in Uzbekistan develop peacefully with mutual respect,
preserving their customs and traditions, and their culture, and
that their active participation in public affairs is ensured.
Rustam Gurbanov congratulated the leadership of the society on the
occasion of its 25th anniversary, noting that the
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society is one of the most active
societies of this kind operating in Uzbekistan and that the society
has also contributed to the relations between our countries.
Samir Abbasov, the director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre
named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan, noted that the relations
between the two countries have been brought to a high level as a
result of the successful policies of our heads of state, and as a
result of the close cooperation of the Cultural Centre under his
leadership with the Friendship Society, hundreds of events and
projects on friendship and cooperation between the two countries
have been held over the past 10 years. noted that it was
realised.
Samir Abbasov noted that a true friend is recognised in narrow
and difficult times, that the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijani Friendship
Society has always been with Azerbaijan during the 30-year
occupation of Azerbaijani lands and the 44-day Patriotic War, and
made statements condemning the occupation. He also expressed his
gratitude and said that the Uzbek people and their state have
always supported the cause of Azerbaijan.
Speaking at the event, the executive director of the
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, Professor Erkin
Nuriddinov, gave information about the history of the society's
establishment, 25 years of activity, the projects implemented in
the strengthening of Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan relations, the
establishment of new relations, scientific, literary, and cultural
relations, and the work done.
After the speeches, Samir Abbasov presented Erkin Nuriddinova,
head of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, with an
Azerbaijani carpet with paintings of the Presidents of Azerbaijan
and Uzbekistan.
A documentary film about the 25-year activity of the Friendship
Society was shown at the event, and poems dedicated to Azerbaijan
and Uzbekistan, as well as the friendly relations of the two
brotherly countries, were sung by the students of Tashkent State
Pedagogical University named after Nizami.
In the end, a group of people who have contributed to
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan friendship relations were awarded honorary
decrees by the Committee on Inter-National Relations and Friendly
Relations with Foreign States under the Ministry of Culture of the
Republic of Uzbekistan and the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship
Society, and commemorative gifts were presented to the mentioned
institutions by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Culture Centre in
Uzbekistan.
