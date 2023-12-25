Iran-Houthis Tap AIS Tracking Tech For High Sea Attacks

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Iran and the Houthis have been tapping into the Automated Tracking System (AIS) to locate and attack ships in the Red Sea and since December 23 ships in the Indian Ocean.

Where AIS lacks information on military ships, Iranian radars do the job of finding them. The entire operation is sophisticated and is managed in real-time, requiring significant assets to identify targets. There is no doubt that Iran and the Houthis are working together.

AIS is a system onboard ships that reports their name, location, position, course and speed. The AIS system is linked to the ship's gyro compass, rate of turn indicator and GPS.

The resulting information is received by other ships, sent to coastal relay stations and can also be transmitted to AIS-enabled satellites. Around 99% of commercial ships worldwide use the AIS system. The system is mandated by the

International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea

or SOLAS.



SOLAS has a number of other requirements all designed to enhance sea safety. For example. it requires ships to be equipped with

Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons

(EPIRBs) and

Search and Rescue Transponders

(SARTs).



Ships at sea are obligated to offer assistance to those in distress. SOLAS also specifies the use of life-saving signals with specific requirements regarding danger and distress messages. US military ships also have AIS systems but don't always turn them on.

Military ships have collision-avoidance radars that can be used to help avoid accidents, especially in areas around ports and heavily used channels. In addition, US Navy ships always have 24-hour watches by trained sailors.



AIS only covers ships over 300 tons, so many small fishing and tourist boats do not have the system. Radars are not always effective, especially against wooden vessels or in bad weather.

On June 17, 2017, the USS Fitzgerald , a guided missile destroyer like those now operating in the Red Sea, collided with the merchant ship ACX Crystal 80 nautical miles (150 kilometers; 92 miles) southwest of Tokyo, Japan. Seven sailors died in the incident. The Fitzgerald was not using its AIS system.

The damaged USS Fitzgerald.