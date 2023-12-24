Sneha Wagh Celebrates Christmas With NGO Kids: 'It Made My Life Little Better'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actress Sneha Wagh shared a heartwarming glimpse of her Christmas celebration with the children of an NGO, and said that meeting these "charismatic" kids has made her life a little better.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sneha, who enjoys a fanbase of 437K followers, shared a Reel video, wherein she can be seen wearing grey cargo pants, with green shirt. She is seen playing football with the kids, and dancing with them.

We can see a Santa Claus in the video, with the kids wearing Santa hats. The video ends with Sneha giving gifts to the kids. The kids are from an NGO, that is a development organisation working with vulnerable children.

The 'Jyoti' actress captioned the video:“The Day Was Made... Thanks The Vatsalya Foundation for welcoming me wholeheartedly in your mesmerising world ! I couldn't have asked for anything more this Christmas. Meeting these Charismatic Kids made my life a little better.. Merry Christmas.”

Sneha is known for her work in 'Adhuri Ek Kahani', 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', 'Chandragupta Maurya', 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' among others.

Recently she was seen as Protima in the show 'Neerja: Ek Nayi Pehchaan'.

--IANS

sp/kvd