Angelina Jolie expresses dismay around international injustice, including within UN

(MENAFN) Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie expressed her dismay at the selective pursuit of justice, noting that it seems to be sought for certain groups of people while neglected for others. She specifically pointed out this disparity, stating that it is even evident within the United Nations.



In a conversation with Syrian journalist and filmmaker Waad Al Kateab, Jolie shared that when she first started working internationally two decades ago, she held the notion of "good guys," whether they were specific countries or individuals. However, her subsequent experiences have led her to realize that this simplistic categorization is not accurate.



Emphasizing the unequal distribution of human rights globally, she remarked: “human rights (are) sometimes for these (some) people ... (but) never for these (other) people."



Jolie asserted that the prevailing reality is one driven by "business interests," expressing her viewpoint on this as a former UN goodwill ambassador and special envoy until last year. She characterized this state of affairs as "ugly state" of affairs.



She stated that she seen this "disheartening" as well as "upsetting," mainly "as someone who has witnessed war crimes firsthand."



She observed that while governments, politicians, and decision-makers often make promises and declarations, these frequently result in "nothing changed and nothing different."



She pointed out that despite the common belief that "colonialism ended," the control and exploitation of developing countries persist.



"The attitudes, the control and abuse of developing countries is maybe worse than ever in the grab for resources ... The business interests (are) set even in the United Nations, who has the final veto power. It's always been that way," she further declared.



In the previous month, Jolie criticized Israel's continual bombardment of Gaza and called for measures to address the collective punishment imposed on Palestinian civilians.

