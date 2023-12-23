8 Days After Marriage, Motivational Speaker Vivek Bindra Accused Of Assaulting Wife At Noida Home

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vivek Bindra, a renowned motivational speaker and social media influencer followed by millions on platforms like YouTube and Instagram, is facing serious accusations of domestic violence lodged by his brother-in-law in Sector 126 of Noida. The case was officially registered by the Noida police following a complaint filed by Vaibhav Kwatra, the brother of Bindra's wife, Yanika. To note, the alleged incident happened just eight days after Vivek and Yanika got married on December 6.

The incident, according to Kwatra, transpired in the Supernova West Residency located in Noida's Sector 94, where the couple currently resides. In the complaint, Kwatra alleges that a heated argument between Bindra and his mother escalated when Yanika attempted to intervene, leading to a physical altercation.

Kwatra claims that Bindra locked his sister in a room, subjected her to verbal abuse, and inflicted severe physical assault, resulting in injuries across her body. Yanika is currently receiving medical treatment in a Delhi hospital, with visible injury marks, including a ruptured eardrum that has reportedly affected her hearing.

The complaint further states that Bindra, the CEO of Bada Business Private Limited (BBPL), damaged Yanika's cell phone during the assault. The Noida police have initiated an investigation into the matter to determine the veracity of the claims.

In a separate development, Bindra is also under scrutiny for an alleged scam, as highlighted by Indian motivational speaker and YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari. Maheshwari released a video titled "Big Scam Expose" on his YouTube channel, presenting testimonials from students who claim to have been deceived by Bindra's company. Bindra, however, has vehemently denied all allegations related to the alleged scam.

As investigations unfold, these accusations mark a challenging period for Vivek Bindra, whose influence spans across a vast online audience.