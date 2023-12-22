Elevating Luxury And Safety: The 2024 INFINITI QX50

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Known for its stylish design, dynamic driving pleasure and innovative technology, the INFINITI QX50 has become a mainstay in the automaker's luxury lineup. It returns for 2024, maintaining its appeal with refined exterior elements and upgraded safety technologies, ready to take on the infinite road once more.

Refined Styling, Distinct Presence:

For those seeking a touch of individuality, the 2024 QX50 introduces new exterior and interior color options, including the striking White, Dynamic Sunstone Red, and Pebble Gray (available in select grades) with a standard graphite. These color choices allow drivers to express their personal style, making a statement on every journey.

Subtle Upgrades, Maximum Convenience:

Building on the previous model's success, the 2024 QX50 offers an array of new standard convenience features across all four grades. The convenience features include a remote engine start function (SPORT to AUTOGRAPH Grades), a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror for clear vision in all conditions, and a wireless phone charging pad for uninterrupted connectivity on the go.

Unrivaled Safety Features:

Safety remains a top priority for the 2024 INFINITI QX50. All four grades come equipped with an extensive suite of standard safety technologies, including Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Automatic Braking, and High Beam Assist.

For an added layer of confidence on the road, AUTOGRAPH grade equipped with ProPILOT Assist technology, featuring Intelligent Cruise Control and Steering Assist. These advanced safety features contribute to a safer and more secure driving experience for all passengers.

Innovative Power:

The heart of the 2024 QX50 remains its powerful and innovative engine, boasting the world's first mass-produced variable-compression turbocharged (VC-Turbo) engine. Delivering an impressive 268 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque, this advanced powertrain ensures a driving experience that seamlessly blends power and fuel efficiency.

Luxurious Interior, Flexible Design:

Step inside the QX50, and you'll discover a luxurious interior designed for comfort and style. The second row of seats is designed for maximum flexibility, sliding to accommodate varying legroom or luggage space needs. The seats can also fold flat, creating an expansive cargo area of up to 65.1 cubic feet (64.4 with panoramic moonroof), offering versatility for every journey.

Technological Innovation at Your Fingertips:

The 2024 QX50 boasts a wealth of technological features designed to enhance every trip. The INFINITI InTouchTM infotainment system, with an 8-inch upper and 7-inch lower screen, now comes with wired Android AutoTM and wireless Apple CarPlay®. Standard safety technology includes ProACTIVE, while AUTOGRAPH features ProPILOT Assist technology. The cabin offers four USB ports, and a wireless device charging pad ensures that you stay connected effortlessly.

The 2024 INFINITI QX50 is the embodiment of style, practicality, and safety, delivering an unparalleled driving experience for those who demand the best of both worlds.