NFT STRIKE (NFTS), A Revolutionary Gaming Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, will list NFT STRIKE (NFTS) on the launchpad at 11:00 AM, December 25, 2023 (UTC). BitMart users will be able to purchase NFTS with 20% off within a 24-hour flash sale.







What is NFT STRIKE (NFTS)?

NFT Strike is an innovative gaming platform that blends the legendary Counter-Strike 1.6 with blockchain technology, creating a unique space where players can monetize their gaming skills. It allows the trading of in-game items such as weapons and characters as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which can be exchanged for real-world currency. This platform transforms gaming from a mere hobby into a potential income source by enabling players to own and profit from virtual assets that possess actual value.

Why NFT STRIKE (NFTS)?

NFT Strike represents the cutting-edge fusion of traditional gaming with the revolutionary world of NFTs, offering a unique opportunity for players to earn real money. By participating in NFT Strike, players can capitalize on their Counter-Strike 1.6 skills and assets, trading them in a lucrative market of digital collectibles. This project pioneers a new era in gaming, where players' engagement and dedication can translate into tangible financial rewards, making it an exciting venture for both gaming enthusiasts and crypto investors.

About BitMart

About NFT STRIKE (NFTS)

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 NFTS

Token Type: ERC-20

To learn more about NFT STRIKE (NFTS), please visit their Website , follow their Twitter , join their Telegram and subscribe to the BitMart launchpad here .

