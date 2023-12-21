Cabinet Lauds ACE Award's Role To Promote Integrity Globally

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan yesterday.

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet praised the outcome of the working visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Uzbekistan on Tuesday. H H the Amir held an official round of talks with President H E Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It included the announcement of a bilateral relations upgrade to the strategic level to serve the joint interests and the two friendly peoples.

The talks also addressed the most prominent regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza.

The President of Uzbekistan applauded the diplomatic efforts of H H the Amir and Qatar in regard to the Israeli aggression on the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza.

The Cabinet underlined that Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award for which H H the Amir attended the award ceremony in Tashkent on Tuesday, in the presence of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, reflected the distinguished role carried out by Qatar in combatting corruption, promoted the international community's awareness of the importance of countering it and upholding the values of integrity and transparency regionally and internationally, and constituted an important incentive and great support for fighters of corruption throughout the world, as it is the greatest threat to development and the well-being of peoples. The Cabinet mourned with great sorrow and sadness the death of H H Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah who spent his life serving Kuwait and its people and working to enhance the joint GCC action and support the Arab and Islamic issues; and deserved, thanks to his wisdom, sincerity and generosity, this high status inside and outside Kuwait.

The Cabinet expressed sincerest condolences to the honourable ruling family and to the government and brotherly people of Kuwait; praying to Allah Almighty to have mercy upon him, and for Kuwait continued security and stability and further development, prosperity and progress, under the leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The Cabinet was informed of the Shura Council's approval of a draft law issuing the Judicial Implementation Law. The Cabinet approved a draft law on dealing in regulated products, and decided to refer it to the Shura Council.