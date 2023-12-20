International Scientific Conference Held On 100Th Anniversary Of Academician Ziya Bunyadov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
An international scientific conference dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of academician Ziya Bunyadov is being held, Azernews reports. For the anniversary, the ANAS
Institute of Oriental Studies, named after academician Z. Bunyadov,
is organising "Ancient and Modern East: Sources, Researches, and
Perspectives."
Conference participants visited the grave of academician Ziya
Bunyadov in the Alley of Honour.
Scientists and experts from Russia, Iraq, Egypt, Kazakhstan,
Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Belarus are participating in the
international conference.
Academician Isa Habibbeyli, President of ANAS, who spoke at the
event, said that the international scientific conference was held
in accordance with the Decree "On the celebration of the 100th
anniversary of Academician Ziya Bunyadov" signed by the President
of Azerbaijan in September of this year. The head of ANAS spoke
about the life and activities of prominent orientalist-scientist
and public figure Ziya Bunyadov and said that the scientist made
important contributions to the development of Azerbaijani oriental
studies and historical sciences with his fundamental research. He
noted that Z. Bunyadov, who created a unique scientific school,
made invaluable contributions to the development of ANAS.
The video speech of academician Vitaly Naumkin, scientific head
of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of
Sciences, was brought to the attention of the conference
participants. Academician V. Naumkin said that Academician Ziya
Bunyadov is an outstanding scholar known in the post-Soviet space
and beyond its borders, as well as earlier in the Soviet Union.
Noting that Ziya Bunyadov passed the difficult warpath as a Hero of
the Soviet Union, the Russian scientist said that he was also an
outstanding social and political figure and played an important
role in the national revival of the Azerbaijani people.
Those who spoke at the conference talked about the scientific,
social, and political activities of the outstanding scientist and
shared their memories.
During the conference, lectures were heard on "Ziya Bunyadov,
the peak of our science," "Ziya Bunyadov as an outstanding source
scholar," "Cultural history of Central Asia in the research of
academician Ziya Bunyadov," "Ziya Bunyadov and Kharezm manuscripts
in European funds," and other topics.
The conference will continue its work with division meetings on
December 21.
MENAFN20122023000195011045ID1107634054
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.