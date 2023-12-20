UNGA Condemns Russia's Grave Human Rights Violations In Occupied Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has updated the resolution condemning Russia's grave human rights violations in the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The UN General Assembly has endorsed the updated resolution condemning Russia's grave human rights violations in the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine,” the report states.

On the social media platform X , Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised the updated UNGA resolution“condemning Russia's grave human rights violations, notably urging it to cease forcible deportations and ensure a safe return of all Ukrainian children and civilian hostages.”

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized that the above are some of the most heinous crimes, and they must be stopped.

Photo: Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry