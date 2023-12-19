DAE Receives Cash Insurance Settlement Proceeds In Respect Of Aircraft Previously On Lease To Aeroflot

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”) today announced that it has received cash insurance settlement proceeds totaling approximately US$118 million in respect of aircraft previously on lease to Public Joint Stock Company“Aeroflot – Russian Airlines” (“Aeroflot”).

The amount represents a settlement of DAE's insurance claims under Aeroflot's insurance and reinsurance policies relating to seven (7) aircraft and associated engines.

The insurance settlement and receipt of the settlement proceeds from Limited Liability Company“Insurance Company NSK” (“NSK”), a Russian insurance company, were carried out in full compliance with all applicable sanctions regimes.

Effective upon receipt of these insurance settlement proceeds from NSK, each DAE affiliated entity involved in the leases to Aeroflot has released its claims against NSK, Aeroflot, and their international reinsurers with respect to these aircraft and engines.

Insurance settlement discussions are ongoing with respect to DAE's claims under the insurance policies of several other Russian airlines. However, it is uncertain whether any of these discussions will result in any insurance settlement or receipt of insurance settlement proceeds and, if so, in what amount. In particular, it remains uncertain whether the necessary approvals and funding to complete any such further insurance settlements can be obtained.

DAE will continue to actively pursue its litigation in the English courts under its own insurance policies. DAE will also continue its efforts to seek to mitigate its losses in respect of its aircraft that were previously leased to other Russian airlines.

About DAE:

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 170 airline customers in over 65 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, committed, and mandated to manage fleet of approximately 550 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of US$20 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 17 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 25 regulators globally.